Nearly five dozen categories of gold bars

The market for gold doré bars, a semi-pure alloy of gold and silver, usually created at the site of a mine, has become highly competitive globally.

At least 55 different categories for gold bullion bars trade globally, according to research conducted by Grendon International Research in Australia.

The most common bars encountered are the London Good Delivery 400-ounce bar and the COMEX Good Delivery 100-ounce bar, both of which are at least 99.5 percent pure gold.

The LGD bar, according to Grendon International Research, is the standard bar used in transactions on the London Bullion Market. The weight is not stamped on each bar and the weight can vary between 350 and 430 troy ounces.

The CGD bar is the standard bar used in transactions on the COMEX Division of the New York Stock Exchange. The weight of each varies between 95 and 105 troy ounces.

Another bar that seems to be generating considerable worldwide interest, according to metals market analysts, is the doré bar.

A doré bar a semi-pure alloy of gold and silver, usually created at the site of a mine. It is then transported to a refinery for further purification. The proportions of silver and gold can vary widely, but is usually at least .800 fine gold. Doré bars weigh as much as 25 kilograms.

