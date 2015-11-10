Nearly 92 percent of weekly silver Eagle bullion coins sell

Silver American Eagle bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint remain strong as the bureau heads towards a second consecutive calendar year sales record.

The U.S. Mint sold nearly 92 percent of the weekly allocation of 1,107,500 American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins on the day they were made available, Nov. 9.

Sales Nov. 9 of 1,016,500 coins bring the calender year total to 41,938,500 coins. The Mint established its calendar-year sales record in 2014 with 44,006,000 coins recorded sold.

The U.S. Mint has been averaging monthly sales in 2015 of nearly 4 million of the coins, restricted only by the number of planchets the bureau can secure for striking them. The 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins are all struck at the West Point Mint, but without the facility's W Mint mark.

The U.S. Mint sells American Eagle silver bullion coins only through a network of 12 authorized purchasers in the United States and Europe who then distribute the coins worldwide to other dealers, collectors and investors.

The authorized purchasers acquire the coins to resell based on the closing London PM spot price of silver on a given day plus a premium of $2 per coin.