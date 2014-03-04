Mint to resume platinum bullion coin sales

The United States Mint is resuming the American Eagle platinum bullion coin program after a hiatus that began in 2009.

The Mint will make 1-ounce platinum bullion coins available for sale to authorized purchasers beginning March 10.

According to a Mint press release, the decision to resume the platinum bullion coin program was made “in response to customer feedback.”

“We listened to our customers and are pleased to once again offer platinum bullion,” said United States Mint Deputy Director Richard A. Peterson. “Thanks to the hard work of our team, the West Point facility has begun striking platinum bullion coins for the first time since 2008.”

As was the case in 2008, authorized purchasers will be charged a 4 percent premium over the prevailing price of platinum. The 1-ounce coin carries a $100 face value.

The obverse design of the platinum coins is former United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti’s “Portrait of Liberty,” and the reverse design depicts Mint Sculptor-Engraver Thomas D. Rogers Sr.’s “Soaring Bald Eagle.”

The Mint has continued to strike a Proof version of the American Eagle 1-ounce platinum coin since the program began in 1997, with no hiatus in 2009. Starting in 1998, the reverse of the Proof coin has been changed every year.

Fuller coverage of this breaking news will appear in the March 24 print and digital editions of Coin World, released March 10.