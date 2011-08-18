Mint to issue five-coin American Eagle silver 25th

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the introduction of the American Eagle silver bullion coin, the United States Mint will begin offering a limited-edition, five-coin 25th anniversary set sometime in October.

The announcement was made Aug. 19 in Rosemont, Ill., by Deputy U.S. Mint Director Richard A. Peterson during a collector forum held at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money.

The set, limited to a maximum production of 100,000 sets and a limit of five sets per household, will comprise:

? One Proof 2011-W coin bearing the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint in New York.

? One Uncirculated 2011-W coin struck at the West Point Mint bearing the same finish called “Burnished Uncirculated” by hobbyists, introduced in 2006.

? One Uncirculated 2011-S coin struck with the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint and exhibiting the same “Burnished Uncirculated” finish as the Uncirculated West Point strikes.

? One Reverse Proof 2011-P coin struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark. The coin will feature a frosted background with polished, mirrorlike design elements and foreground. It will carry the same Reverse Proof finish that was used for the coins in the gold and platinum American Eagle Anniversary sets in 2006.

? One bullion coin struck without a Mint mark from either the San Francisco Mint or West Point Mint. The coins and set will bear no designation identifying the Mint facility producing the bullion version in the set.

All five coins will be mounted in one custom-designed, highly polished, lacquered hardwood presentation case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The U.S. Mint expects to begin taking orders in October. A price has not yet been established.

As with all products containing precious metals, pricing will be set as close as possible to the release date and is subject to change throughout the life of the program.

The American Eagle silver bullion coin was introduced in October 1986. ¦