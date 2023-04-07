Mint sells year’s first platinum bullion coins in March

2023 American Eagle palladium $25 bullion coins are not yet offered for sale by the U.S. Mint to authorized purchasers.

The first 2023 American Eagle platinum $100 bullion coins were sold in March, 7,500 coins in orders placed by authorized purchasers

The United States Mint sold its first 2023 platinum bullion coins in March, when authorized bullion coin purchasers bought 7,500 of this year’s American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum $100 coins.

During calendar year 2022, the Mint recorded total American Eagle platinum bullion coin sales of 80,000 coins — 25,800 in February, 14,200 in March, 23,500 in June, 15,500 in July and 1,000 in August.

The obverse and reverse designs on the platinum American Eagle bullion are the same as those first introduced on the series in September 1997, an obverse view of the Statue of Liberty, paired with an eagle flying in front of the sun on the reverse.

Palladium American Eagles

While the United States Mint has not recorded any sales thus far in the 2023 calendar year for the American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 palladium $25 coins, the West Point Mint has apparently started output of the coins, as images of a struck 2023 American Eagle palladium bullion coin are posted in the U.S. Mint’s image gallery on its website at www.usmint.gov.

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The last American Eagle palladium bullion coins sold by the U.S. Mint were the 8,700 coins that authorized purchasers bought in November 2021.

Since the series’ introduction in 2017, American Eagle palladium bullion coins have been offered to authorized purchasers every other year, with intervening years used for issues with finishes other than the bullion finish: Proof, Reverse Proof, and so on.

Gold American Eagles

Sales of 2023 American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins for the first three months of the calendar year total 435,500 ounces — 163,500 ounces for all options in January, 57,000 ounces in February and 215,000 ounces in March.

The three month total 2023 coin sales represent 370,500 of the 1-ounce $50 coins, 46,000 of the half-ounce $25 coins, 84,000 of the quarter-ounce $10 coins and 210,000 of the tenth-ounce $5 coins. These amounts compare to sales for the first three months of 2022 at 426,500 ounces — totaling respective January, February and March tallies of 181,500 ounces, 89,500 ounce and 155,500 ounces.

The 2022 three-month sales comprise 350,000 1-ounce coins, 50,000 half-ounce coins, 88,000 quarter-ounce coins and 295,000 tenth-ounce coins.

Silver Eagles

Sales to authorized purchasers for the American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion dollars for 2023 total 5,749,000 coins — 3,949,000 coins in January, and 900,000 coins each in February and March — below 2022 levels.

These sales figures compare to a total of the same period in 2022 of 7,581,500 coins — 5,001,000 coins in January, 1,500,000 coins in February and 1,080,500 coins in March.

Gold American Buffaloes

During the first three months of calendar year 2023, the U.S. Mint has recorded sales of 151,500 of the 2023 American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 bullion coins — 59,000 in January, 19,500 in February and 73,000 in March.

This contrasts with 2022 sales for the same three months totaling 154,500 coins — 61,500 in January, 28,500 in February and 64,500 in March.

No direct public sales

The U.S. Mint does not sell its bullion coins directly to the public. Instead, the bureau sells the coins to a selection of 13 authorized purchasers with worldwide reach.

The authorized purchasers’ orders are required to reach certain minimums each time they are permitted to place an order for specific American Eagle bullion coins.

The authorized purchasers purchase the coins based on the London Bullion Market Association spot price per troy ounce of a given metal, plus a premium. The authorized purchasers may then resell the bullion issues to collectors, investors and other dealers for a small markup.

The premium schedule can be found online on the U.S. Mint website here.

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