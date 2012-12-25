Mint sells out of 2012 silver American Eagles

U.S. Mint inventories of 2012 American Eagle silver bullion coins have been exhausted, Mint officials announced Dec. 17.Coin for images courtesy of SilverTowne.

The U.S. Mint has depleted its inventory of 2012 American Eagle silver bullion coins, officials announced Dec. 17.

Jack Szczerban, branch chief for the precious metals group at the Mint, notified authorized purchasers that the Mint had sold its remaining inventories of silver American Eagles and that no more 2012 coins would be struck.

Authorized purchasers were informed that the Mint will be accepting orders for the 2013 American Eagle silver bullion coins beginning Jan. 7.

The United States Mint website at www.usmint.gov posted calendar year 2012 sales of American Eagle silver bullion at 33,742,500 pieces — 6,126,000 coins fewer than the record 39,868,500 pieces sold during calendar year 2011.

The totals reflect sales, and not the total number of coins of a specific date struck. Final mintages of 2012 American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins won’t be released until sometime in January, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.

The U.S. Mint still has remaining inventory of 2012 American Eagle gold bullion coins and will continue to sell the coins.

Authorized purchasers will be able to place orders for 2013 American Eagle gold 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce coins beginning Jan. 2. The United States Mint will be distributing any remaining 2012 gold coins as part of the authorized purchasers’ orders placed in 2013 for the new year’s coins, until 2012 American Eagle gold coin inventories are exhausted.

The West Point Mint began production of 2013 gold and silver American Eagle bullion coins right after Thanksgiving. ■