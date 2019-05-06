The U.S. Mint's authorized purchasers bought the final 2,400 platinum American Eagle bullion coins for 2019 in April.

With the 40,000 platinum American Eagle bullion coins dated 20-19 sold, the U.S. Mint does not plan to have any more struck.

The West Point Mint will strike no more 2019 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum bullion coins, although authorized purchasers acquired all of the remaining available coins in April.

The U.S. Mint limited overall platinum bullion coin output to 40,000 coins, with initial production of 30,000 pieces. Once the initial allotment was purchased, the remaining 10,000 coins were struck and released for sale.

The coins first went on sale Jan. 7. During the month of January, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 27,100 of the $100 platinum coins. Another 2,400 coins were recorded sold during the month of February, 4,000 in March, and the final 6,500 coins in April.

Silver sales

The Mint resumed sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins by allocation April 1 and offered additional coins April 29. Sales will remain on allocation, with coins offered twice monthly, until sufficient coins are stockpiled to remove limits.

During the month of April, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 1,196,000 American Eagle silver bullion coins, bringing the four-month 2019 sales total to 8,121,000.

During the same four-month period in calendar year 2018, the Mint recorded sales of 6,007,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins.

With restrictions on the number of silver American Eagles any one authorized purchaser may order, the authorized purchasers have turned to another silver bullion coin option — the 5-ounce silver bullion America the Beautiful quarter dollars. A total of 80,000 pieces have been authorized for each of the five 2019 5-ounce silver bullion coins.

Gold bullion coins

Purchases by authorized buyers pushed American Eagle gold bullion coin sales in April to 34,500 ounces, bringing the 2019 total to 100,000 ounces.

The 2019 total reflects 70,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 9,500 ounces in half-ounce coins, 6,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins and 13,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

During the same four month-period in 2018, the Mint recorded sales of 72,000 ounces of gold American Eagles — 47,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 8,000 ounces in half-ounce coins, all sold in January, with none in February, March or April; 6,500 ounces of quarter-ounce coins, all January sales, with none in February, March or April; and 10,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coin sales reached 6,500 coins in April, bringing the four-month total to 41,500 coins for 2019.

During the same four-month period in 2018, sales totaled 29,500 coins.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter