Mint sells 2021 palladium bullion coins in November

The first 2021 American Eagle palladium bullion coin sales were recorded during the month of November, with 8,700 coins made available from the U.S. Mint to its authorized purchasers.

During the month of November, the U.S. Mint sold to its 13 authorized bullion purchasers a combined total of 8,700 2021 American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium $25 bullion coins. The palladium sales are the first the U.S. Mint records for this calendar year.

In addition to the palladium sales, the Mint sold other 2021 bullion coins in silver and gold in November, but none in platinum.

Sales of 2021 American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins for the first 11 months of 2021 total 28,198,500 coins. The figure is a combined total, comprising production at the West Point, San Francisco and Philadelphia minting facilities, of both the Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021 silver dollars.

As of Dec. 1, the West Point Mint was still producing 2021 America Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coins.

5-ounce silver coins

The U.S. Mint records sales through Nov. 30 of 53,900 of the 2021 Tuskegee National Historic Site 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars, equaling 269,500 ounces of silver.

Generating $7,576,113 in total revenue, the 2021 Tuskegee National Historic Site 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar is the last of 56 quarter dollars issued during the 11-year America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The Mint did not produce any 5-ounce .999 fine silver bullion version of the 2021 Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar.

Production of 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars will resume in 2022 with the first five American Women quarter dollars. In the program, five coins are to be issued annually in 2022 through 2025 in copper-nickel clad composition for circulation, in .999 fine silver for various annual sets, and in the 5-ounce silver bullion versions struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint.

Gold American Eagle coins

The U.S. Mint records sales in 2021, through Nov. 30, of 1,201,500 ounces of all four weights and denominations of 2021 American Eagle gold bullion coins. The figure comprises combined sales of the Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021 issues.

2021 sales through Nov. 30 represent 1,065,500 of the 1-ounce $50 coins; 47,000 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins (94,000 coins); 40,000 ounces of the quarter-ounce $10 coins, (160,000 coins); and 49,000 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 bullion coins (490,000 coins).

During 2020, American Eagle gold bullion coin sales (encompassing releases bearing the Family of Eagles reverse first employed in 1986) totaled 844,000 ounces across all options.

Gold American Buffaloes

The U.S. Mint records sales in 2021 through Nov. 30 of 339,500 ounces of 2021 American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 bullion coins. That compares with 242,000 coins sold to authorized purchasers for all 12 months of calendar year 2020.

Platinum American Eagles

The U.S. Mint records total combined sales to authorized purchasers in 2021 of 75,000 of the American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum $100 bullion coins — 35,000 in March and 40,000 in May.

