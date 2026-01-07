Mint’s authorized purchasers assess needs for 2026

The 2026 American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar bullion coin is in production at the West Point Mint.

Production of the 2025 American Buffalo gold bullion coin and the American Eagle gold bullion coins and silver dollar bullion coin, all produced without Mint mark at the West Point Mint, ended in mid-December to make way for early minting of the 2026 versions.

The Mint’s authorized purchasers were able to place orders for 2026 bullion issues on Jan. 5, with the earliest pickup from the West Point Mint to be Jan. 8.

January is often the bellwether month for bullion coin sales to the Mint’s authorized purchasers, as it is the first month the incoming year’s product becomes available to secondary market purchasers — collectors, investors and other dealers.

As of Dec. 24, bureau officials had not disclosed when the Mint plans to take orders for the American Eagle .9995 fine platinum $100 bullion coin nor what that coin’s mintage might be.

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The United States Mint does not sell its bullion coins directly to the public. Instead, vetted Mint-authorized purchasers buy the coins in bulk from the Mint at the closing spot price of 1-troy ounce of the respective precious metal, plus an added premium. An authorized purchaser then will resell the bullion coins into the secondary market — to other dealers, collectors and investors.

Bullion sales totals cumulatively and separately by month are posted on the Mint’s website at https://www.usmint.gov/about/production-sales-figures/bullion-sales.

Currently, 13 bullion purchasers have met the Mint’s criteria for authorization to place orders for bullion issues, most but not all dealing in gold, silver, platinum and palladium:

* A‑Mark Precious Metals, Inc., El Segundo, California, (now known as Gold.com): silver, gold, platinum, palladium.

* American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX), Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: silver, gold, platinum, palladium.

* Coins & Things, Inc. (CNT), Bridgewater, Massachusetts: silver, gold, platinum, palladium.

* Dillon Gage Inc. of Dallas, Addison, Texas: silver, gold, platinum, palladium.

* Fidelitrade, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware: silver, gold, platinum, palladium.

* The Gold Center, Springfield, Illinois: silver only.

* Jack Hunt Coin Broker, Inc., Kenmore, New York: silver, gold, platinum, palladium.

* Manfra, Tordella, & Brookes, Inc. (MTB) New York, New York: silver, gold, platinum, palladium.

* SD Bullion, Fort Worth, Texas: gold only.

* StoneX Bullion, Santa Monica, California: silver, gold, platinum, palladium.

* Upstate Coin & Gold, Centennial, Colorado: gold only.

* U.S. Gold Bureau, Leander, Texas: gold only. The firm is the U.S. Mint’s newest authorized purchaser, announced Dec. 15, 2025.

* For Europe: Bayerische Landesbank, Nürnberg, Germany: silver, gold, platinum, palladium.

Premiums the Mint charges above the London Bullion Market Association’s daily closing spot price of the metals differ depending on the precious metal involved.

The premium on the American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar bullion coin is $3.05 per coin. The minimum ordering requirement is 25,000 ounces.

For American Eagle gold coins and the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coin, the Mint charges a percentage premium.

For the 1-ounce gold coins, the premium is 3% of the per-ounce “spot” price. For the American Eagle half-ounce gold coin the premium is 5% of the per-ounce price. For the quarter-ounce gold coin, the premium is 7%. For the tenth-ounce gold coin, the premium is 9%.

The minimum order the Mint requires for American Eagle gold coins is 1,000 ounces, in any combination of coin sizes.

Secondary market prices and premiums are competitively determined based on factors such as supply and demand and other market conditions.

As of Dec. 30, two of the authorized purchasers showed secondary market prices carrying a 3.45% premium above spot for the American Buffalo and American Eagle 1-ounce gold coins. For the American Eagle half-ounce gold $25 coin, the secondary market premium is 5.45%; for the quarter-ounce gold $10 bullion coin, the premium is 7.45%; and for the tenth-ounce gold $5 bullion coin the premium is 9.45% above spot.

For the American Eagle silver dollar bullion coin, those two authorized purchasers’ resale price is spot plus $3.30 per coin.

Requirements to become an authorized purchaser are online at https://www.usmint.gov/coins-precious-metal-coins/becoming-an-authorized-bullion-purchaser.

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