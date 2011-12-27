Mint reports sellout for Proof American Eagle
- Published: Dec 27, 2011, 7 PM
The U.S. Mint reports that its authorized mintage of 850,000 single Proof 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver coins sold out as of Nov. 22.
The 850,000 figure does not include 100,000 additional Proof 2011-W American Eagle silver coins that were struck for inclusion in the 2011 25th Anniversary American Eagle Silver Coin set.
The single coins originally went on sale June 30 at $59.95 each, but because of sharp spikes in the spot price of silver, the price of each coin was hiked $8.50 on Aug. 29 to $68.45. Falling silver prices later resulted in a price reduction; at the time the Proof 2011-W American Eagle silver dollar sold out, the price was $58.95.
The coin joins the single-coin option for the Proof 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin as sold-out options among Proof American Eagles.
The Proof American Eagle gold coin options — single 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce pieces, and four-coin gold Proof sets — went on sale April 21.
The 30,000 single 1-ounce gold coins were reported sold out as of Oct. 14. The 1-ounce gold coin is still available in the four-coin gold Proof set offered by the Mint (maximum of 40,000 sets).
As of Dec. 12, the U.S. Mint reported sales of:
? 6,289 of the single half-ounce gold coins out of 15,000 authorized.
? 8,178 of the single quarter-ounce gold coins out of 16,000 authorized.
? 18,396 of the single tenth-ounce gold coins out of 30,000 authorized.
? 14,848 of the four-coin gold Proof American Eagle sets out of 40,000 authorized.
As of Dec. 21, the Proof half-ounce gold coins were being offered at $981 each, the quarter-ounce gold at $503 each, the tenth-ounce gold pieces at $215.50 each and the four-coin set at $3,585.50 each.
The Mint will continue to sell the Proof 2011-W American Eagle gold coins into calendar year 2012 as long as product remains or until a decision is made to discontinue sales. ¦
