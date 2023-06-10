Mint reports sales of 2023 bullion coins through May

Demand for American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins for the first five months of 2023 drove sales to 259,500 coins, compared with 238,000 for the same period in 2022.

More than 7.5 million American Eagle silver bullion coins were sold by the U.S. Mint during the first five months of 2023.

In 2023, the U.S. Mint has sold a total of 7,549,000 American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers through May 31.

January sales reached 3,949,000 coins, followed by 900,000 coins sold each of the subsequent three months, with 1,593,000 silver American Eagles sold in May.

Gold American Eagles

During the first five months of calendar year 2023, the Mint’s authorized purchasers cumulatively purchased from the U.S. Mint 681,000 American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins in all four weights, from 1-ounce $50 coins to tenth-ounce $5 coins.

The sales represent 590,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 36,000 ounces in $25 half-ounce coins (72,000 coins), 32,000 ounces in $10 quarter-ounce coins (128,000 coins), and 32,500 ounces in $5 tenth-ounce coins (325,000 coins).

Platinum American Eagles

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American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum $100 bullion coins sales have reached 9,200 coins, with 7,500 coins sold in March, 500 in April and 1,200 in May.

Palladium American Eagles

The U.S. Mint is not planning to issue any American Eagle 1-ounce palladium $25 bullion coins dated 2023. (A collector version is planned, to be marketed directly to the public.)

American Buffalo gold

Demand for American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coins is higher than in 2022, with 259,500 coins sold during the first five months of 2023. During the same five-month period in 2022, sales totaled 238,000 coins.

The U.S. Mint does not sell its bullion coins — American Eagles and American Buffalo coins — directly to the general public. Instead, the coins are sold to 13 authorized bullion purchasing firms. These firms buy the coins from the Mint at a price based on the spot price of the precious metal each coin contains, as set by the London Bullion Market Association, with a set premium added.

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