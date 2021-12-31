Precious Metals

Mint reopens Proof American Eagle sales Dec. 28

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 31, 2021, 9 AM
The U.S. Mint reopened sales Dec. 28 for the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint.

Sales of the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar resumed Dec. 28 from the U.S. Mint, after order reconciliation and cancellations made coins again available for sale.

The numismatic product was limited to a release of 200,000 coins, with household orders restricted to three coins.

Inaugural sales for the numismatic product opened Aug. 12. Sales ended within 10 minutes after launch.

The coins are being offered at $73 each.

The Proof American Eagle silver dollar bears the new Eagle Landing reverse introduced by the Mint in mid-2021 to replace John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle reverse employed from the fall of 1986 through June 2021.

The Reverse of 2021 obverse features a “refreshed” depiction of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s original obverse design used on the Walking Liberty half dollar minted from 1916 through 1947.

Sales for the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar reached 196,688 pieces, as of the U.S. Mint’s Dec. 26 sales report. Sales through Dec. 29, incorporating the pieces sold Dec. 28, reached 198,067 coins, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.

