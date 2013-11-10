Mint releases sales dates for 2014 bullion

2013 was a record sales year of American Eagle silver bullion coins for the U.S. Mint, with more than 42.6 million of the .999 fine silver dollars sold.

Authorized purchasers for the U.S. Mint’s American Eagle and American Buffalo bullion coin programs will be able to place orders for 2014 gold bullion coins beginning Jan. 2 and beginning Jan. 13 for silver bullion coins.

Authorized purchasers were also notified Nov. 6 of the availability of remaining 2013 inventory, and 2012 half-ounce and quarter-ounce gold coins.

Going into the month of December, the Mint plans to have available for purchase by authorized purchasers inventories of 2013 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce gold American Eagles, 1-ounce gold American Buffalo coins and 1-ounce silver American Eagles.

The 2013 inventory will remain on sale until depleted, according to Mint officials. The Mint also has available an undisclosed quantities of 2012 American Eagle half-ounce and quarter-ounce gold coins.

The U.S. Mint plans to strike sufficient quantities of the 2014 gold American Eagles and gold American Buffaloes that would negate the need to ration quantities when sales start on Jan. 2.

Silver bullion coin sales

Mint officials also updated authorized purchasers with details of the silver bullion coin program.

“The United States Mint will issue its last weekly allocation of 2013-dated American Eagle silver bullion coins on Monday, Dec. 9, 2013,” according to the Nov. 6 notice to Mint authorized purchasers. “We will begin accepting orders for 2014 dated American Eagle silver bullion coins on Monday, Jan. 13, 2014. This initial release will be allocated to all APs per our standard allocation policy.”

The 2014 coins should be available publicly shortly after the authorized purchasers receive them. ■