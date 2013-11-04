Mint releases final mintages for 2012 bullion

Combined mintage at the San Francisco and West Point Mints for the 2012 American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins is 33,121,500.

The U.S. Mint released final mintage figures Oct. 31 for four out of six of its 2012 bullion coins, with totals for the other two coins still pending because of continuing sales of remaining inventory.

The Mint’s released sales figures for the 2012 American Buffalo gold coin proved to be the lowest in the program’s history.

The totals indicate 675,000 of the 2012 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coins were recorded struck and sold, and 290,000 of the 2012 tenth-ounce gold American Eagles.

The West Point Mint still has undisclosed amounts of inventory remaining for the half-ounce and quarter-ounce gold bullion coins and will not report final mintage figures for those coins until all inventory is exhausted.

Through Sept. 30, 2013, sales reported for 2012 American Eagle half-ounce gold coins totaled 34,000 coins, and for the quarter-ounce coins, sales totaled 54,000 pieces.

The number of 2012 American Eagle silver bullion coins reported struck and sold is 33,121,500. The total reflects total production and sales of 2012 coins from the West Point and San Francisco Mints, combined. U.S. Mint officials provided mintage figures separately for the two facilities as 24,700,500 coins from the West Point Mint and 8,421,000 coins from the San Francisco facility.

The mintage for the 2012 American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion coins was reported at 100,000 coins. That is the lowest mintage in the series for the 1-ounce bullion coin. The highest mintage for the series is 337,012 for the 2006 issue.

None of the mintages for the 2012 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins is the highest or lowest for their series. ¦