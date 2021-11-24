Mint ends 2021 bullion coin production, supplies mintage figures

Production has already started at the West Point Mint for the 2022 American Eagle silver bullion dollar.

Final production of all 2021 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins is complete, and production of 2022 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins has started, U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said Nov. 22.

U.S. Mint officials also released the final mintages Nov. 23 for the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021 gold and silver bullion coins, and American Buffalo gold bullion coins.

Todd Martin, deputy chief for the Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, released the following bullion mintages representing the year’s production of American Eagle silver dollars.

➤ The West Point Mint struck the bulk of the coins: 11,811,000 coins bearing the Reverse of 1986 design and 13,968,500 bearing the Reverse of 2021 design.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver dollars, San Francisco Mint, 1 million coins.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollars, San Francisco Mint, 1 million coins.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver dollars, Philadelphia Mint, 495,500 coins. The facility did not strike any silver bullion coins of the new design.

Gold Eagle mintages

Total combined mintages for 2021 America Eagle gold bullion coins for both design types in all four sizes — 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce — tally 1,261,000 ounces.

The production figures are:

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 1-ounce gold $50 coin, West Point Mint, 456,500 coins.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 1-ounce gold $50 coin, West Point Mint, 665,500 coins.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 half-ounce gold $25 coin, West Point Mint, 31,000 coins.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 half-ounce gold $25 coin, West Point Mint, 65,000 coins.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986, quarter-ounce gold $10 coin, West Point Mint, 56,000 coins.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021, quarter-ounce gold $10 coin, West Point Mint, 108,000 coins.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986, tenth-ounce gold $5 coin, West Point Mint, 150,000 coins.

➤ 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021, tenth-ounce gold $5 coin, West Point Mint, 350,000 coins.

The 2021 bullion coin production also included 325,000 1-ounce American Buffalo gold $50 coins struck at the West Point Mint.

First 2022 American Eagles

2022 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold and silver bullion coins will be available for placement of orders by the U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers on Jan. 3.

“The U.S. Mint has allocated final quantities of 2021-dated American Eagle gold bullion coins to its authorized purchasers (APs), with the stipulation that their purchase commitments must be completed by the end of the calendar year,” according to White. “Accordingly, the sales of 2021-dated American Eagle gold bullion coins can continue until the end of the calendar year.”

White said the Mint was to make one last allocation of 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coins on Nov. 29, after which no additional 2021 examples will be issued.

The 2022 production will be exclusively Reverse of 2021 issues, the new designs introduced in mid-2021 that ended the output of Reverse of 1986 coins.

The 2022 American Eagle coins will also exhibit the “refreshed” obverse designs that more closely reflect sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens’s $20 gold double eagle of 1907 and Adolph A. Weinman’s obverse executed for the 1916 Walking Liberty half dollar.

