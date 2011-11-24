Mint confirms origin of bullion coin in Anniversary set

The 2011 American Eagle silver bullion coin that is part of the 25th Anniversary set was exclusively produced at the San Francisco Mint for inclusion in the set.

Despite the certificate of authenticity accompanying the 2011 American Eagle 25th Anniversary Silver Coin set stating the bullion coin in the set was produced at either of two facilities, U.S. Mint officials have confirmed three times that the bullion coin in the set was solely produced at the San Francisco Mint.

The certificate of authenticity packaged with each of the 100,000 five-coin sets the U.S. Mint sold in less than five hours Oct. 27 states the bullion coin in the set was struck at either the San Francisco Mint or West Point Mint. The bullion version carries no Mint mark indicating the facility where the coins were struck.

The certificates were printed in the weeks before the Oct. 27 sales launch and before U.S. Mint officials decided to restrict bullion coin production for the set solely to the San Francisco Mint.

Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Public Affairs, said Nov. 16 that the Mint has no plans to reprint the certificates of authenticity with the correct information.

Confusion

When U.S. Mint Deputy Director Dick Peterson announced Aug. 19 during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., that the Mint planned on producing the 25th Anniversary set, he stated the bullion coin in the set could either be from the West Point or San Francisco Mints.

Uncertainty about which Mint facility might provide the bullion coin for the set continued for about two months. The news release the U.S. Mint posted about the set Aug. 19 on its website (www.usmint.gov) did not mention the production facility where the bullion version would be struck. Neither did another news release posted online Oct. 20, a week before the U.S. Mint offered the sets to the public.

On Oct. 12, Jurkowsky informed Coin World via email and verbally by telephone that the bullion coin for the set was only going to be struck at the San Francisco Mint. That information was published in the Oct. 31 issue of Coin World.

When customers who successfully ordered the sets began receiving them Nov. 9, postings at numismatic chat rooms flourished with confusion over where the bullion coin was struck because of the wrong information on the enclosed certificates.

One rumor even circulated that the bullion version was a product of the Denver Mint, which has never struck an American Eagle coin of any kind.

Jurkowsky reconfirmed verbally to Coin World on Nov. 11 that the bullion coins in the set were only from the San Francisco Mint. The information was published in the Nov. 28 issue of Coin World.

That information was reconfirmed via email from Jurkowsky on Nov. 13 after he further consulted with Mint manufacturing officials.

The Reverse Proof coin from the Philadelphia Mint in the set and the Uncirculated and regular Proof versions from the West Point Mint were all shipped to the San Francisco Mint where the five-coin sets were assembled.

The San Francisco Mint contributed an Uncirculated version and the bullion version for the set.

The coins from West Point and Philadelphia were struck in late August and September and the San Francisco coins struck in September and October, according to Jurkowsky.

In May 2011, for the first time in a decade, the San Francisco Mint resumed production of silver American Eagle bullion coins for sale to the Mint’s authorized purchasers for secondary market distribution to dealers, investors and collectors.

The bullion coin in the 25th Anniversary set is identical to the bullion coins sold to authorized purchasers. ¦