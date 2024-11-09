Mint adjusts bullion pricing spreadsheet for products
- Published: Nov 9, 2024, 12 PM
Because of recent sustained upward movement in the spot prices of one troy ounce of gold, platinum and palladium, the United States Mint has revised its pricing grid for numismatic products containing the three precious metals. The adjustment will accommodate pricing for the upcoming release of the Proof 2024 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair, High Relief gold dollar.
The pricing grid changes were announced Oct. 28 online in the Federal Register (at https://www.usmint.gov/content/dam/usmint/shop/Pricing-Grid.pdf).
The retail price for the gold dollar is not expected to be officially set by the Mint until Nov. 13, the day before the limited-edition gold dollar is scheduled to go on sale at noon Eastern Time.
The pricing grid is a spreadsheet on which spot-price average ranges are set for each affected coin category, with a set retail price associated with each range.
Pricing is subject to weekly adjustment based on where recent market price averages for the precious metals fall on the grid.
The pricing grid revisions affect Proof and Uncirculated American Eagle and American Buffalo gold coins, Proof or Uncirculated American Eagle platinum and palladium coins, American Liberty gold coins, Proof and Uncirculated First Spouse gold coins, Liberty and Britannia gold coins, and Proof and Uncirculated commemorative gold $5 coins.
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