Mint adds to 2015 silver Eagle annual total
- Published: Dec 14, 2015, 12 AM
The U.S. Mint sold 68 percent of its final weekly allocation of 1.13 million 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins Dec. 14, the same day 2016 silver production was expected to begin.
The Mint's authorized purchasers were left with 361,000 coins after buying 769,000 of the available 2015 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins.
Dec. 14 sales brought the calendar year 2015 sales total to 46,639,000 coins. With the remaining 361,000 coins expected to sell, the 2015 total will reach a final unaudited total of an even 47 million coins.
The 2015 total of 47 million coins is 2,994,000 more coins than the previous record high of 44,006,000 coins set in 2014.
2016 silver American Eagles go on sale Jan. 11 to authorized purchasers.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction