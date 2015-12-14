Mint adds to 2015 silver Eagle annual total

Dec. 7 was the final day at the West Point Mint for production of 2015-dated silver American Eagle bullion coins. 2016-dated coin production was scheduled to begin Dec. 14, the last weekly allocation for 2015-dated production.

A total of 1.13 million silver American Eagle bullion coins were made available by the U.S. Mint to its authorized purchasers Dec. 14.

The U.S. Mint sold 68 percent of its final weekly allocation of 1.13 million 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins Dec. 14, the same day 2016 silver production was expected to begin.

The Mint's authorized purchasers were left with 361,000 coins after buying 769,000 of the available 2015 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins.

Dec. 14 sales brought the calendar year 2015 sales total to 46,639,000 coins. With the remaining 361,000 coins expected to sell, the 2015 total will reach a final unaudited total of an even 47 million coins.

The 2015 total of 47 million coins is 2,994,000 more coins than the previous record high of 44,006,000 coins set in 2014.

2016 silver American Eagles go on sale Jan. 11 to authorized purchasers.