Mexican miners increase silver production

Mexican silver mining operations increased their output 3.5 per cent in 2015 over previous year's levels.

Despite falling precious metal prices in 2015, global silver mining production increased in 2015, with Mexico leading the way.

According to Mexican government officials, the nation increased its silver mining output 3.5 percent in 2015 over 2014 levels.

Blog.bgasc.com reports that sales from the world's primary silver mining mining company, Fresnillo plc, headquartered in Mexico City, increased 11 percent in 2015 over 2014.

Fresnillo is the world's largest producer of silver from ore and Mexico's second-largest gold miner.

Mexico's silver mining production is reported to have doubled since 2006.

Bank Société Générale recently projected that silver mining output will fall 9.2 percent in 2016 from 2015 levels and fall 13 percent in 2017 from 2015 levels. The Silver Institute last fall projected a 5 percent decline in 2016 silver mining production.

