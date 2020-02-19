Mayflower sails again on Pobjoy’s silver bullion coin

The Pobjoy Mint’s 2020 Mayflower silver bullion coin is popular, with sellout of the 10,000-mintage coin pushing prices in the aftermarket.

The Mayflower is the subject of a new Reverse Frosted Brilliant Uncirculated silver dollar (a bullion coin) struck by the Pobjoy Mint for the British Virgin Islands.

The coin celebrates the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim voyage on the Mayflower.

In September 1620, the Mayflower set sail from Plymouth, England, to America, intending to land in an area they thought was part of the Virginia Company’s established colony. The 102 passengers and 30 crew aboard the Mayflower were in search of a new life, and would go on to be known as the Pilgrims and influence the future of the United States of America in ways they could have never imagined.

The Mayflower was a square-rigged ship with a beak head bow and high structures fore and aft that protected the crew and the main deck from the elements. Its stern carried a 30-foot high, square aft-castle that made the ship extremely difficult to sail against the wind. As a result, the Mayflower’s voyage from England to America took more than two months to complete.

Mayflower design

The reverse of the British Virgin Islands coin features the Mayflower with a Reverse Frosted effect on the coin. The words THE MAYFLOWER are inscribed at the top and 1620 – 2020 at the bottom.

The coin’s obverse features Pobjoy’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 31.103 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

Released on Jan. 28 with a price about 150 percent of the precious metal value, the coin quickly sold out to distributors.

Prices at distributors like American Precious Metals Exchange are now approaching 190 percent of the metal value.

