Lowell 5-ounce bullion quarter on sale March 11

The bullion version of the 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is being limited to 60,000 coins.

The 2019 Lowell National National Historical Park 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar goes on sale from the U.S. Mint to authorized purchasers on March 11.

Authorized purchasers for bullion coins from the U.S. Mint will be able to place orders for the 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 5-ounce silver bullion coin on March 11.

The 12 authorized purchasers, who, besides acquiring the coins from the Mint, also offer a two-way market selling and buying the 5-ounce coins to and from their customers, initially buy the coins from the U.S. Mint based on the closing London PM spot price on a given day plus a premium of $9.75 per coin.

The authorized purchasers then resell the coins at a markup to other dealers, collectors and investors.

A total of 80,000 5-ounce silver Lowell quarter dollars will be struck, 60,000 of them the bullion pieces and the remaining 20,000 the numismatic version with an Uncirculated finish.

The Lowell reverse depicts a “mill girl” working at a power loom with its prominent circular bobbin battery. A view of Lowell, including the Boott Mills clock tower, is seen through the window. The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

Iskowitz’s JI initials appear in the lower field above and to the right of the last S in MASSACHUSETTS. Hemphill’s PH initials appear in the bottom frame of the power loom.

On Feb. 7, the U.S. Mint will also offer, at $154.95 each, a 2019-P collector version of the coin with an Uncirculated finish and the P Mint of the Philadelphia Mint, where the bullion and Uncirculated coins are both struck on the same press. The bullion coins do not bear the P Mint mark.

