Multiple options available for investing in platinum
- Published: Nov 8, 2016, 11 AM
Multiple options await those interested in including platinum as part of their investment portfolio, according to the Investing News Network.
First on the list, and possibly the easiest option, is to visit a bullion dealer to buy platinum coins and bars directly and take physical possession of them.
Investors may also consider buying the physical metals through a reputable broker, but having the metal stored at a secure, insured facility.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Another option, according to the Investing News Network, is the exchange-traded-fund or ETF.
“TFs are securities that track platinum like an index fund, but that trade like stocks on an exchange,” the INN says.
Another option for investing in platinum is to own shares of a platinum mining company.
The World Platinum Investment Council reports that demand is growing for platinum, as the available supply is in shortfall. WPIC estimates that 2016 demand for platinum through the investment, automotive, industrial and jewelry sectors is expected to reach 350,000 ounces.
For a look at how platinum is used, visit here.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio