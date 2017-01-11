The Proof copper Inaugural Trump Dollar, shown, will be available for $14.95 each, while a Brilliant Uncirculated version is being offered at $5 each.

The designs for the Inaugural Trump Dollar are adapted from the Trump Dollars von NotHaus issued before the Nov. 9 general election. The Inaugural Trump Dollars bear modified inscriptions. Illustrated is the silver Proof.

This Proof Inaugural Trump Dollar double-split gold piedfort piece is composed of two outer half-ounce .9999 fine gold planchets sandwiched over a gold-plated 1-ounce .999 fine silver planchet in the center.

Privately produced gold, silver and copper medals celebrating the Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States are being issued by Bernard von NotHaus, creator of the Liberty Dollar.

The creator of the Liberty Dollar, Bernard von NotHaus, is issuing gold, silver and copper versions of an Inaugural Trump Dollar to mark the Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

The designs for the Inaugural Trump Dollars are adapted from Trump Dollar medallions issued by von NotHaus before the Nov. 9 general election. The inscriptions have been modified for the Inaugural Trump Dollars to reflect the election’s outcome.

The obverse of each Inaugural Trump Dollar bears a portrait of Trump, with the inscription above, UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION. WORLD / PEACE appears bottom, right, with DONALD J. TRUMP / 2017 in two lines below. On the presidential campaign Trump Dollar medallions, the top border inscription reads TRUMP THE GOVERNMENT, with VOTE TRUMP / 2016 below.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The reverse design for the Inaugural Trump Dollar features the Liberty torch, with the top inscription appearing as FREE SPEECH FOR POLITICAL PURPOSE NOT TO BE USED AS CURRENT MONEY, under which appears PEACEFUL REVOLUTION BEGINS. On the pre-election Trump Dollar, the bottom inscription reads VOTE NON POLITICIAN.

First day of issue

A Brilliant Uncirculated 1-ounce .999 fine silver Inaugural Trump Dollar is being offered as a First Day of Issue release, limited to 5,000 pieces. The First Day of Issue silver version, at $35 each, will bear von NotHaus’ personnal hallmark to differentiate it from other versions. The First Day of Issue version, accompanied by a special commemorative card and envelope, are available on orders placed through midnight Jan. 20, according to von NotHaus.

The BU silver version without the von NotHaus hallmark, commemorative card and envelope is available for $25 each.

The Proof silver version, with no maximum mintage, is priced at $39.95, and the Proof 1-ounce pure copper piece costs $5 each, with no mintage ceiling.

The Proof double-split gold piedfort medal is executed using three stacked planchets. The outer planchets are half-ounce .9999 fine gold pieces, while the center planchet is a gold-plated 1-ounce .999 fine silver blank. The piedfort piece is available only in the three-piece Proof set with the Proof silver and copper medals, for an issue price of $1,995.

Von NotHaus says each of the Inaugural Trump Dollars is struck six times to bring up the design relief, while the Proof double-split gold piedfort is struck eight times. The Proof versions are considered to be ultra-high relief pieces, according to the issuer.

For more information, visit https://www.trumpdollar.us/new-home/ or telephone the issuer at 239-571-6050. For additional details on the 2016 campaign issue, visit here and and for the inaugural issue, visit here.