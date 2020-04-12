Leopards spotted on new silver, gold bullion coins of Somalia

Silver and gold 2020 Leopard bullion coins from Somalia are now available through the exclusive American distributor.

The third release in an annual Leopard coin series from Somalia is now available from the exclusive American distributor.

The Somalia Leopard coins are a joint venture between American Precious Metals Exchange and Germany’s Emporium Hamburg, and piggyback on the German-based firm’s Somalia Elephant coins program that has been around for about 15 years.

The 2020 Uncirculated .9999 fine silver 100-shilling and Uncirculated .9999 fine gold 1,000-shilling Leopard coins were released April 2.

Leopards are graceful and powerful big cats closely related to lions, tigers and jaguars. The leopard is so strong and so comfortable in trees that it often hauls its captured prey into the branches.

Leopards can hunt from trees, where their spotted coats allow them to blend with the leaves. The leopard is the strongest climber of the large cats.

An adult leopard is seen lying on a tree branch on the reverse design for these new coins.

One of its front paws dangles below the branch while the other paw rests atop the branch. The head rests on part of the branch.

In the background birds fly above the trees of the African savannah.

The obverse of the coin displays the Somalian coat of arms and the date along with the face value, 100 or 1,000 shillings.

The coins were minted at the Bavarian State Mint in Germany.

The coins each weigh 31.103 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The silver coin has a mintage limit of 30,000 pieces and the gold version is limited to 1,000 pieces.

All of the coins are delivered in some form of plastic packaging.

For more information, or to order the coins, visit the U.S. distributor’s website.

