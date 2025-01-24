Last Proof platinum $100 coin in First Amendment series on sale in February

The Proof 2025-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin carries the fifth and final design of a five-coin series with annually changing obverse design depicting rights granted in the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

The fifth and final coin in a five-coin series will be offered in limited numbers when the U.S. Mint Feb. 20 presents the Proof 2025-W American Eagle, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Right To Petition platinum $100 coin.

All obverse designs in the series were by Donna Weaver, a retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver who serves in the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program.

Weaver’s designs were sculpted by Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The series’ common reverse was rendered by AIP designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Donald Everhart II, the lead sculptor-engraver on the Mint’s engraving staff who is currently retired but serves as an AIP artist.

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The Proof 2025-W obverse illustrates, according to the Mint, “a mature, spreading, impressive oak tree between the inscription WITH THE RIGHT TO PETITION LIBERTY ENDURES. The oak, known for its strength, can live up to 200 years and is a symbol of endurance.”

The Mint plans to strike and issue from the West Point Mint no more than 9,000 of the 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum Proof American Eagles for 2025.

A household order limit of three coins is in place through the first 24 hours of sales, after which the order limit will be lifted.

Retail pricing for the numismatic product will be announced closer to the release date since the weekly price is based on the spot price of platinum, a moving target.

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