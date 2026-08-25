Kevin Lipton Rare Coins Unveils Crayola Precious Metal Crayons at ANA 2026 World's Fair of Money®

The officially licensed Crayola Precious Metals Crayons Collection, launched at the ANA World's Fair of Money, with the Blue Crayon as the first release in the multi-year collectible program

Kevin Lipton Rare Coins of Beverly Hills, California and Crayola, the iconic brand that has inspired creativity for more than 120 years, announced the debut of an innovative new series of premium precious metal collectibles: crayons made of .999 fine silver.

The licensed Crayola Precious Metals Crayons Collection was unveiled on opening day of the American Numismatic Association’s 2026 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®.

“Crayola has inspired creativity for generations. This innovative new product transforms one of America's most recognizable childhood icons into a quality collectible crafted from .999 fine silver,” said Brandon Lipton, Head of Product Development at Kevin Lipton Rare Coins. “We’re incredibly excited to bring this vision to collectors around the world and help build complete color sets over time.”

The first item available is the Blue Crayon, part of a planned multi-year collectible program featuring standard colors, fan-favorite shades, rare color releases, and future specialty editions. Each collectible contains 1.5 troy ounces of .999 fine silver, faithfully replicating the dimensions and appearance of an authentic Crayola crayon while celebrating the heritage of one of the world’s most beloved brands.

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Designed for precious metals enthusiasts and collectors alike, the collection combines the enduring appeal of fine silver with the nostalgia and emotional connection generations have with Crayola. Each collectible is presented in first-class Crayola-branded packaging.

“This collaboration with Kevin Lipton Rare Coins offers a unique way for collectors and fans to celebrate the legacy of the Crayola brand,” said April Heeren, Senior Director, Americas Outbound Licensing at Crayola. “By reimagining the iconic crayons as premium precious metal collectibles, we’re bringing together creativity, nostalgia, and craftsmanship in a truly distinctive keepsake.”

The inaugural Blue Crayon was available at the ANA World’s Fair of Money through Lipton Coins, Fine Art & Antiques Gallery in Beverly Hills (www.LCFAA.com), with broader authorized distribution to follow. Additional color releases are planned throughout the collectible program, encouraging collectors to build complete color sets over time.

For more information on the precious metal crayon collectibles, visit www.KLRCI.com.