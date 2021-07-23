Just one facility striking new American Eagle silver bullion coins

Labels on 500-coin boxes contain 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coin as indicated by the larger letter B, above. Reverse of 1986 silver dollars are in boxes labeled with the letter A, not shown.

2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion dollar is from a 500-coin “monster” box of tubed coins from the West Point Mint.

Stacked 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coins exhibit anti-counterfeiting notches on the edge. The coins will be made at the West Point Mint.

Production of the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coins so far is being conducted solely at the West Point Mint.

That is in sharp contrast to production of the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver bullion coins, which was executed at the West Point, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

The West Point Mint has struck Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021 silver coins, and will also produce Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle silver dollars.

West Point Mint production includes all versions of the gold and silver American Eagles — bullion, Proof and Uncirculated — of the Reverse of 1986 issues with original designs as well as the Reverse of 2021 issues with enhanced obverses and new reverses.

In addition to the design changes, the new coins have an added anti-counterfeiting security device. On the American Eagle 1-ounce gold and 1-ounce silver coins, a notch appears on the edge at the 6 o’clock position, interrupting the reeding, as an anti-counterfeiting device.

So as to not tip off counterfeiters, U.S. Mint officials are not disclosing what functionality the edge-notching provides or what other anti-counterfeiting enhancements have been introduced on the Reverse of 2021 releases.

The 500-coin “monster” boxes in which the American Eagle silver bullion coins are packaged for pickup by authorized purchasers from each respective facility house 25 tubes, each containing 20 coins.

The outside labels on each box do not differentiate from what facility the bullion coins were struck, but does indicate what design option is contained within.

Labels bearing a large black letter A contain 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver bullion dollars while those marked with a large letter B contain the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion dollars.

Coin World has queried the U.S. Mint for the serial number ranges for the boxes containing each design to identify from which facility the coins were produced.

Bureau officials were also asked for mintages of the 2021 American Eagle silver bullion coins executed at each facility. As of July 22, mintage details and serial number ranges had not yet been provided to Coin World.

