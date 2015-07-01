Strong gold American Eagle sales in June follow 3 down months
- Published: Jul 1, 2015, 7 PM
Total American Eagle gold bullion sales from the U.S. Mint through the first six months of 2015 are up over the same period last year.
Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold bullion coins totaled 76,000 ounces in June 2015, up from 21,500 ounces in May, and up compared to the 48,500 ounces sold in June 2014, according to Mint figures posted online July 1.
Total Mint American Eagle gold bullion sales through the first six months of 2015 are up over the same period last year.
To date, 273,000 ounces of the popular gold bullion coins, offered in four different sizes, have been sold in 2015. During the first six months of 2014, 266,000 ounces were sold.
June was also a strong month for silver American Eagle bullion sales.
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