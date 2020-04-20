Precious Metals

John Wayne, star of the silver screen, now on bullion coin

  • By Jeff Starck , Coin World

  • Published: Apr 20, 2020, 8 AM
John Wayne, star of the silver screen, now stars on a 1-ounce silver bullion coin from the Perth Mint.

Images courtesy of American Precious Metals Exchange.

American actor Marion Michael Morrison (more familiarly known as John Wayne) was a star of the silver screen in dozens of movies during a lengthy career.

Now he stars on a different silver surface.

The Perth Mint has issued a 1-ounce silver bullion coin celebrating one of the most enduringly popular American entertainers of the 20th century, John Wayne.

Nicknamed “The Duke,” he was a staple of the Western film genre and starred in, directed, and produced more that 170 movies in a career spanning 50 years.

The 2020 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $1 coin is issued for Tuvalu.

The obverse displays the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, the coin’s weight and fineness, and the 2020 year-date.

The reverse portrays Wayne in profile wearing his trademark cowboy hat, against a representation of the Hollywood legend on horseback. The design also includes his nickname THE DUKE and the Perth Mint’s traditional P mint mark.

The coin measures 40.9 milliimeters in diameter.

Examples are each housed in a protective plastic capsule.

The mintage limit is 15,000 pieces, available now from American Precious Metals Exchange; pricing varies depending on quantity and payment method.

To learn more, or to order the coin, visit the firm’s website

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Coins

Apr 18, 2019, 11 AM

Perth Mint honors American screen classics on coins

Paper Money

Feb 1, 2015, 4 AM

Obsolete note with a connection to 1968 novel True Grit

Precious Metals

Apr 18, 2017, 8 AM

Gold nuggets plentiful in Holabird Americana sale

Community Comments

Headlines