John Wayne, star of the silver screen, now on bullion coin
- Published: Apr 20, 2020, 8 AM
American actor Marion Michael Morrison (more familiarly known as John Wayne) was a star of the silver screen in dozens of movies during a lengthy career.
Now he stars on a different silver surface.
The Perth Mint has issued a 1-ounce silver bullion coin celebrating one of the most enduringly popular American entertainers of the 20th century, John Wayne.
Nicknamed “The Duke,” he was a staple of the Western film genre and starred in, directed, and produced more that 170 movies in a career spanning 50 years.
The 2020 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $1 coin is issued for Tuvalu.
The obverse displays the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, the coin’s weight and fineness, and the 2020 year-date.
The reverse portrays Wayne in profile wearing his trademark cowboy hat, against a representation of the Hollywood legend on horseback. The design also includes his nickname THE DUKE and the Perth Mint’s traditional P mint mark.
The coin measures 40.9 milliimeters in diameter.
Examples are each housed in a protective plastic capsule.
The mintage limit is 15,000 pieces, available now from American Precious Metals Exchange; pricing varies depending on quantity and payment method.
To learn more, or to order the coin, visit the firm’s website.
