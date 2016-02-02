January silver Eagle sales fourth highest for series

Silver bullion sales totals were limited by the U.S. Mint's weekly allocations.

January's sales total for silver 1-ounce American Eagle bullion coins is the fourth highest monthly sales total since the series was introduced in November 1986.

The U.S. Mint recorded sales of 5,954,500 American Eagle silver dollars to authorized purchasers in January.

From the weekly allocation Feb. 1 of 1,045,500 coins, the Mint recorded sales of 732,500 coins, leaving 313,000 coins available for sale. 2016 sales through Feb. 1 total 6,687,000 coins.

The next weekly allocation will be announced Feb. 8.

The Mint's first weekly allocation for 2016, 4 million coins made available Jan. 11, was absorbed in just four days.

The Mint's highest monthly sales total was achieved in January 2013 with 7,498,000 coins; the second highest sales were reached January 2011 with 6,422,000, followed by a January 2012 total of 6,107,000 coins. January for the past several years has been the first month that authorized purchasers can place orders for the new year's coins.

Gold American Eagles

The Mint's American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins sales from Jan. 11 through Feb. 1 total 126,000 ounces.

The total reflects 90,500 ounces in 1-ounce $50 coins, 11,500 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins (23,000 coins), 9,000 ounces in quarter-ounce $10 coins (36,000 coins), and 15,000 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 coins (150,000 coins).

Gold American Buffalo bullion

The American Buffalo 1-ounce .999 fine gold $50 bullion coin sales through Feb. 1 total 34,500 coins.