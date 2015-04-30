A dark day for Weinman’s design on Murk Diem Zombucks rounds
- Published: Apr 30, 2015, 4 AM
Zombucks are a popular silver and copper bullion series from Provident Metals.
Coin World explores all of the designs issued so far in the series.
To read all of Coin World’s stories about Zombucks, click here.
The “Murk Diem,” meaning “dark day” is a play on the silver 10-cent coin collectors call the “Mercury dime.”
The obverse features a Winged Liberty Head rendtion of Lady Liberty — the symbol of freedom — as Murk Diem. The once graceful adaptation on Adolph Weinman’s Winged Head Liberty dime now has ruffled feathers in her cap, her spine protruding through lacerated flesh. MURK DIEM, 2018 and denomination are inscribed.
Murk Diem mintage limits
Silver – 37,662
Proof silver – 10,000
Copper – 84,617
Proof copper –10,000
Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated copper: $3
Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated silver: $26
