2016 Isle of Man Angel gold bullion coins on sale

The Isle of Man’s annual gold bullion coin, the Angel, is now available from the Pobjoy Mint.

Sales of the 2016 coin began on Jan. 21, continuing a bullion series that began in 1984. The reverse for this legal tender .999 fine gold coin depicts a modern version of archangel St. Michael slaying the dragon.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann, by Ian Rank-Broadley.

The original angel is a gold coin introduced into England by Edward IV in 1465 as a new issue of the noble. Based on a French coin, the angelot or ange, its name was derived from the angel in the design.

A truly iconic coin, the angel was thought to bring good luck and health and was traditionally given to sufferers of the “King’s evil,” the disease scrofula, in a mediaeval ceremony intending to cure them with the “royal touch.”

The 2016 bullion coin weighs 31.103 grams and measures 32.7 millimeters in diameter. The coin has an unlimited mintage, and each coin is shipped in a heat-sealed pack housed in a Pobjoy Mint blue presentation pouch.

Customers can purchase the coin directly from the Pobjoy Mint website in single coin and multi-coin quantities, with the price changing daily to reflect the daily metal fix price. Delivery price will depend on order quantities.

American Precious Metals Exchange will also be selling the coin, once the company obtains inventory, according to Beth Caspar, director of U.S. sales and operations for the Pobjoy Mint.

To learn more, or order the coins from Pobjoy Mint, visit its website.