With American Eagle silver bullion coin sales limited by supply, the U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers appear to be filling the void with America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coins.

While the U.S. Mint continues to allocate American Eagle silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers as it replenishes inventory, the shortfall in meeting demand is being partially offset with increased sales of 5-ounce silver bullion America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

May sales of American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins closed out the month totaling 866,000 coins, or 27.6 percent fewer sales than the 1,196,000 American Eagle dollar coins sold in April.

2019 sales of the coin are well above those for the same period in 2018. During the first five months of 2018, the Mint sold 6,387,500 of the 1-ounce silver American Eagles. In the first five months of 2019, the Mint has sold 8,987,000 of the American Eagle silver bullion coins, with another 223,500 coins sold between June 3 and June 4.

Also in May, the Mint sold another 390,000 ounces of silver bullion coins in the form of 78,000 2019 American Memorial Park 5-ounce silver coins.

Golden opportunities

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales dipped to 4,000 ounces in May compared to 10,000 ounces in April. May sales included 3,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins and 500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

Cumulative 2019 sales for the first five months, however, are higher than last year and total 104,000 ounces — 74,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 9,500 ounces in half-ounce coins, 6,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins and 14,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

2018 sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins for the same five months totaled 96,000 ounces — 66,000 in 1-ounce coins, 8,000 ounces in half-ounce coins, and 11,000 ounces apiece in quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce coins.

During the first five months of 2019, the Mint has sold 44,500 of the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coins. During the same five months in 2018, American Buffalo gold sales registered 46,000 coins.

