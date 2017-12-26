International Gold and Silver Symposium in Lima, Peru
- Published: Dec 26, 2017, 11 AM
The 13th annual International Gold and Silver Symposium will bring precious metals mining experts and their latest initiatives to Lima, Peru, May 29 to 31, 2018.
The biennial event is organized by the National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy of Peru.
The planned agenda is as follows:
Tuesday, May 29: Welcome Address and Exhibition Area Opening
??Session: Innovation and Technology
??Round Table: Perspectives in Gold Mining
??Round Table: Investment Promotion, Mining Competitiveness
Wednesday, May 30
??Round Table: Precious Metals Projects in Peru and Around the World
??Round Table: Perspectives in Silver Mining
??Round Table: Main Gold and Silver Findings in Peru and Around the World
Thursday, May 31
??Forecast Prices for Precious Metals
??Importance of Mining Investment in the World
??Round Table: Mining, Challenges and Trials
??Conclusions and Closing Address
