International Depository Services offers metals management

International Depository Services Group (IDS), with high-security precious metals storage facilities in Delaware, and Ontario, Canada, has launched IDS Vault Direct™. IDS Vault Direct is the industry’s first real-time, online holdings’ management and reporting tool that allows clients immediate access to their precious metals holdings stored at IDS. As with traditional investment portfolios, IDS customers can now view their holdings, assess value and execute transfers and shipments with a click of a button. IDS, a subsidiary of Dallas-based international precious metals wholesaler Dillon Gage Metals, provides secure and insured storage services for gold, silver platinum and palladium bullion bars and coins, as well as for certified coins.



“In today's fast-paced markets, clients who invest in precious metals demand immediate access and transparency to their storage-account information,” says Alisa Moen, president of International Depository Services. “For several years now, this type of access has been a standard component to personal banking and investment accounts, and we felt that precious metal storage accounts should be handled in the same manner. IDS Vault Direct is a first-of-its-kind service in the precious metals industry, and we’re proud to make this option available to our clients.”



Through IDS Vault Direct, clients can:



• View up-to-the-minute account value based on real-time spot prices

• Review transactional activity

• Download account statements and view itemized reports

• Streamline fulfillment logistics for precious metals inventory

• Track shipments and deliveries

• Access their accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Dillon Gage’s International Depository Services Group maintains secure, efficient and insured storage facilities for metal bars, bullion and coins in New Castle, Delaware, and in Toronto, Canada. IDS clients include market makers, institutional investors, refineries, mining operations, national mints and individual investors.



“Our International Depository Services’ storage facilities provide unsurpassed service to clients, detailed account statements and worldwide fulfillment,” Moen notes. “Metals stored with our IDS locations can be transferred or shipped securely and hassle-free almost anywhere.” IDS Vault Direct streamlines precious metals account activity by putting real-time access at clients’ fingertips. Investors who have diversified their portfolios to include bullion and coins now have up-to-date information about these investments available at their convenience.

About International Depository Services Group

• International Depository Services Group with locations in Delaware, USA (www.ids-delaware.com; 888-322-2431), and Ontario, Canada (www.idsofcanada.com; 855-362-2431) offers secure, efficient and insured precious metals and certified coin depositories that focus on custom business logistics solutions including storage, fulfillment, inventory management and many other value-added services.

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage Inc. of Dallas (DillonGage.com), founded in 1976, includes:

• Dillon Gage Metals, one of the world’s largest precious metals wholesale trading firms. The firm is an authorized purchaser for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries around the world. 800-375-4653

• FizTrade Online Trading offers a real-time bid/ask trading platform for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. 800-375-4653

• Digital Metals delivers advanced tools and technologies that enable market participants to be more successful in their businesses. Digital Metals offers cloud-based solutions for physical precious metals marketplace built upon the Digital Metals Platform. 866-494-3577

• Dillon Gage Refining, professional assayers and refiners of precious metal scrap, from low grade to karat scrap. Stone removal services and diamond experts on staff. 888-436-3489