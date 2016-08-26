Images courtesy of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets.

Jonathon Villavicencio has joined the Industry Council for Tangible Assets in a legislative affairs role.

Press release from the Industry Council for Tangible Assets

The Industry Council for Tangible Assets is expanding its team with legal and legislative-affairs expertise.

Effective Oct. 3, Jonathon Villavicencio of Sacramento, Calif., became the association’s legislative-affairs coordinator.

Villavicencio brings to ICTA his expansive knowledge of legislative and regulatory processes, having spent the past two years working as a legislative/regulatory consultant for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to national associations.

ICTA’s executive director, Kathy McFadden, said, “At State Net, John reorganized and completely reworked the legislative/regulatory processes of many major American businesses and associations, and this will be one of his chief responsibilities with ICTA.”

Villavicencio went to law school, and passed the bar, in California, having concentrated his studies in contract law, business law, negotiations, and statutory interpretation. He will be putting this knowledge to work as ICTA looks to bring its internal bylaws up to date.

“John’s work experience and studies make him a perfect fit for the many hats he will be wearing with ICTA,” said ICTA chief operating officer David Crenshaw.

Villavicencio is scheduled to attend the Florida United Numismatists show from Jan. 5 to 8, where he can meet industry partners at the ICTA booth.

To reach Villavicencio, email him, telephone him at (916) 246-8214 or write to him at ICTA, P.O. Box 160104, Sacramento, CA 95816.