Industrial demand for silver expected to climb

Silver demand for industrial usage is forecast to increase 5 percent annually from 2014 to 2016, inclusive, according to the August issue of Silver News, published by The Silver Institute.

The August issue was released Sept. 4.

According to Silver News, silver industrial demand accounts for more than 50 percent of the global demand for the metal. Use of silver in electronics, including within integrated circuit chips, could add up to another 20 million ounces of silver to total demand by 2018, according to Silver News.

Industrial usage of silver in multiple applications as well as future demand, including investment potential, are among the topics to be tackled Sept. 24 to 26 at the 13th Annual China International Silver Conference in Tianjin.

The theme for the conference is “Investment in China” and will address such subjects as:

??The Future Investment Value of Silver

??An Outlook of Silver’s Industrial Uses

??How Will the Global Economic Recovery Affect the Silver Industry

??Precious Metals Trading Patterns

??Non Industrial Uses of Silver: How Are They Affecting the Industrial Silver Market?

