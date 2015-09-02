How much gold and silver has the U.S. Mint sold so far in 2015?: American Eagle gold and silver bullion coin sales are up for the first 8 months of 2015 against the same period in 2014, according to U.S. Mint sales figures.
- Published: Sep 2, 2015, 8 AM
More gold American Eagle bullion coins were sold in July 2015 than in any month since April 2013, and that total wasn't topped in August.
Keep reading about precious metals:
United States Mint sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins continue on record-setting course
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio