Precious Metals

How much gold and silver has the U.S. Mint sold so far in 2015?: American Eagle gold and silver bullion coin sales are up for the first 8 months of 2015 against the same period in 2014, according to U.S. Mint sales figures.

More gold American Eagle bullion coins were sold in July 2015 than in any month since April 2013, and that total wasn't topped in August.

Image courtesy of APMEX

