Historic gold ingot in Aug. 18 GreatCollections sale

A rare Russian gold ingot bearing Imperial hallmarks and dated 1919 is being auctioned by GreatCollections on Sunday, Aug. 18. As of July 31, 58 bids have already been received.

“This is an important piece of history — and if only it could speak to tell us the whole story. Aside from the raw, aged gold, we instantly think of the capture of the Imperial Russian gold reserve at Kazan by the White Army in 1918 and its unclear fate 100 years later,” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

The 44-ounce ingot hails from a direct descendant of Mikhail Pleshkov Jr., a prominent Russian colonel and aide-de-camp to Tsar Nicholas. Pleshkov Jr. was one of the leaders of the White movement in the Far East, and after its fall, emigrated to the United States where he died in 1956.

This bar was discovered and pedigreed by Atlanta coin dealer Rob Oberth of Gold & Coin Exchange. Oberth purchased the ingot from a Pleshkov Jr. family member’s estate earlier this year.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

“When my client initially revealed the bar, I was astounded by its size and originality. And when I asked about their family history, it ties it directly to pre-revolutionary Russian royalty,” said Oberth.

Aside from the serial number, weight and the date of 1919, two more-detailed markings can be seen — a pair of crowned double-headed Imperial eagles, which are repeated on three sides.

The ingot will also be on display at table 201, at the ANA World’s Fair of Money, Rosemont, Illinois, from Aug. 6 to 10 before the Aug. 18 sale.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.