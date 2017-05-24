The Highland Mint’s series of 1-ounce silver coins for Tokelau continues.

The fourth issue in a series features a kapoa barracuda, following the 2016 Hakula Sailfish, 2015 Mokoha Great White Shark, and 2014 Kakahi Yellowfin Tuna coins.

The 2017 1-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin is legal tender for Tokelau, a protectorate of New Zealand (and the coin is denominated in New Zealand dollars).

The reverse shows a lone barracuda in the foreground with a school of barracuda in the background.

The obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II along with the tuluma, which is part of the national symbol of Tokelau. The tuluma is a wooden tackle box used by the fishermen of Tokelau; a banner below it reads “Tokelau mot e Atua” meaning “Tokelau for God,” referencing the influence of Christianity in Tokelau.

The coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 250,000 pieces, a relatively large number for a privately issued boutique bullion issue.

The coin is available singly in a protective plastic lens. In addition, the coin is available in rolls of 20 coins, or “monster boxes” of 25 of the rolls, totaling 500 coins.

Multiple online bullion retailers are offering the coin at various prices, with premiums above the precious metal value of $2.50 or less per ounce, depending on quantity purchased, payment method and source.