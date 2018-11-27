Heritage offers gold nuggets from around the world

Gold nugget weighing nearly 2 ounces was discovered in the Bendigo Gold Fields of Australia.

Gold on quartz was found in the Atlin Mining Division in British Columbia, Canada.

This nearly 20-ounce gold nugget from Australia holds a reserve price of $34,000.

The Mockingbird Mine in Mariposa County, California, yielded this example of crystallized gold on quartz.

Gold nuggets in various forms discovered in locations around the world are featured in Heritage Auctions’ Dec. 15 Nature & Science Signature sale in Dallas.

The sale includes lots featuring nuggets from the United States, Canada, Australia and elswhere.

Australia

Offered with an estimate of $40,000 to $60,000 is a nugget from Dunolly, Victoria, Australia, near the Bendigo Gold Fields. The nugget weighs 607 grams or 19.51 troy ounces, and measures 4.31 inches by 2.97 inches by 1.54 inches.

Canada

The Atlin Mining Division in British Columbia yielded a nugget weighing 64.74 grams or 1.8 troy ounces, with the gold entwined on quartz. With an estimate of $4,000 to $6,000, the nugget measures 1.39 inches by 1.19 inches by 0.76 inch.

United States

The Talc & Lacy claim of the Mockingbird Mine in the Whitlock District, Mariposa County, California, yielded a piece featuring cyrstallized gold on quartz.

The elongated pipe-shaped piece, with an estimate of $1,500 to $2,500, was discovered in 2000 by mine owner John Emmett.

Measuring 2.15 inches by 0.67 inch by 0.31 inch, the piece weights 7 grams or 0.245 troy ounce.

