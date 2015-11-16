Heritage Auctions sells coin silver in November 12 sale
- Published: Nov 16, 2015, 11 AM
Heritage Auctions' Nov. 12 sale of 278 lots of Fine Silver and Objects of Vertu, including examples of American Coin Silver, brought total prices realized of $629,599.
A buyer's fee of 25 percent was added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.
"American Coin Silver" is the term applied to American flatware and related objects made before 1870 that is .900 fine — the same fineness of U.S. silver coinage during the same time period. Other flatware was often made of sterling silver (.925 fine).
Primarily from the collection of Dr. and Mrs. Harold Eklund of Des Moines, Iowa, among the lots, selling for $2,000, was a 13-piece set consisting of 12 hand-hammered spoons and one serving utensil. The handle of each of the 12 spoons terminates with an authentic Greek denarius. The serving utensil features on the terminus of the handle an authentic Syracusan silver coin.
The late 19th century set is believed to have been produced by George W. Shielber & Co. The firm was dissolved in 1910 after filing for bankruptcy.
Among the other pieces sold in the auction were a Woods & Hughes Coin Silver centerpiece, .900 fine, made crica 1865, bearing the W & H hallmark. It sold for $3,250.
A pair of Gorham Silver Medallion bud vases, manufactured circa 1860, sold for $500.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction