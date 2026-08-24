Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series

The .999 fine silver Herbert Hoover Presidential medal is set to join the U.S. Mint’s medallic offerings sometime this fall

Sometime this fall, on a date to be determined, the U.S. Mint will open sales for the .999 fine silver Herbert Hoover Presidential medal.

Advance orders for the medal may be placed through the coin bureau’s subscription sales option, online at www.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

Silver Presidential medals, in the Mint’s ongoing medal’s program, are currently offered at $164 each.

With a Matte Finish and plain edge, the 1-ounce 1.598-inch diameter (40.6millimeter) medals are struck at the Philadelphia Mint with no Mint mark.

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The Hoover medal, originally designed and executed as an inaugural medal in bronze in 1929 by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John R. Sinnock, carries his surname on the truncation of the right-facing portrait of Hoover. Sinnock’s surname is also on the reverse, along the border at the 5 o’clock position.

The date on the obverse is in Roman numerals: MCMXXIX. Along the top border is PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, and HERBERT / HOOVER is in the right field.

On the reverse, a neoclassical figure holding an olive branch stands between two fasces upon which she rests her hands. Inscriptions are ENGINEER, STATESMAN, SCHOLAR, HUMANIST, and INAUGURATED MARCH 4 -1929