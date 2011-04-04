Hearing set in House on Mint’s bullion programs

The House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Domestic Monetary Policy and Technology will hold a hearing titled "Bullion Coin Programs of the United States Mint: Can They Be Improved?" at 10 a.m. Eastern Time April 7 in Room 2128 of the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

The subcommittee is chaired by Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas.

Invited by the subcommittee to offer testimony and answer questions will be Coin World Editor Beth Deisher; Terence Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage’s Metals Division in Dallas; Ross Hansen, founder of Northwest Territorial Mint in Auburn, Wash; and Raymond Nessim, chief executive officer of Manfra, Tordella & Brookes Inc. in New York City.

Additional testimony is expected to accepted from other interested parties and read into the record. ¦