Hearing set in House on Mint’s bullion programs
- Published: Apr 4, 2011, 8 PM
The House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Domestic Monetary Policy and Technology will hold a hearing titled "Bullion Coin Programs of the United States Mint: Can They Be Improved?" at 10 a.m. Eastern Time April 7 in Room 2128 of the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
The subcommittee is chaired by Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas.
Invited by the subcommittee to offer testimony and answer questions will be Coin World Editor Beth Deisher; Terence Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage’s Metals Division in Dallas; Ross Hansen, founder of Northwest Territorial Mint in Auburn, Wash; and Raymond Nessim, chief executive officer of Manfra, Tordella & Brookes Inc. in New York City.
Additional testimony is expected to accepted from other interested parties and read into the record. ¦
