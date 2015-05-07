Half-ounce gold American Eagle lowest sales among 2015 Proofs
- Published: May 7, 2015, 4 AM
Sales by the United States Mint of the Proof 2015-W American Eagle half-ounce gold $25 coin are the lowest among the Proof gold American Eagle options for 2015.
The total number of coins recorded sold through May 3 is 1,583 coins. There are no maximum authorized mintages for the five Proof American Eagle gold product options. Sales determine the final mintages.
The Proof American Eagle gold coins went on sale March 12.
Sales through May 3 for the remaining Proof 2015-W American Eagle gold product options are:
??1-ounce $50 coin, 5,823
??Quarter-ounce $10 coin, 2,456
??Tenth-ounce $5 coin, 6,490
??Four-coin gold Proof set, 5,063
Pricing for the gold Proof American Eagle product options is governed by the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals and is subject to change weekly.
