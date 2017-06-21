Great Panther Silver extending metals reach in Mexico

Canadian-based Great Panther Silver Ltd. is finding exploratory success at its San Ignacio mining complex in Mexico.

Great Panther Silver Ltd. is focusing its attention on surface drilling at its Guanajuato mine complex in Mexico in its quest “to become a leading primary silver producer by acquiring, developing and profitably mining precious metals in Latin America.”

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Great Silver has experienced profitability with its drilling that has uncovered veins with additional branches at its San Ignacio Mine in Mexico.

The extension of the Melladito vein yielded 6.36 grams of gold per ton of ore and 261 grams of silver per ton, while the Melladito vein itself alone yield 4.81 grams of gold per ton and 275 grams of silver per ton. The Plateros vein yielded 6.86 grams of gold per ton and 257 grams of silver per ton.

Great Silver has relocated its drilling efforts toward the Plateros vein, situated some 2,100 feet west of where drilling had been taking place.

An analysis of highlights of the 2016 and 2017 drilling exploration efforts can be found here.