Great Bear Resources discovered a rich vein of gold while drilling in quartz at its Ontario, Canada, mine. Gold can be seen in the core sample.

Drilling by Great Bear Resources, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, at its Dixie Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario has struck a vein of gold the company projects to yield up to 1,602.73 grams of of gold per metric ton of ore.

Great Bear’s drilling efforts are scheduled to continue through 2019 and into 2020, according to the company’s latest analysis.

Inside Coin World: Collecting silver dollars by type: The February monthly edition of Coin World features the nation’s legacy of silver dollars, stretching from 1794, when a small number of Flowing Hair dollars were struck, to today’s American Eagle silver dollar, produced by the millions every year.

The projected output calculates to 51.29 ounces of gold per metric ton of ore.

Overall, the Red Lake mining district worked by Great Bear and other mining concerns, including GoldCorp Inc., has produced more than 30 million ounces of gold.

Chris Taylor, Great Bear president and CEO, reports that the vein “is interpreted to extend along 300 meters in strike length and has been drill tested to a depth of 212 meters.”

Complete details of the drilling analysis can be found here.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter