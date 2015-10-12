Goldline launches legal tender gold bar that acts like coin

Credit card-size packaging features six languages (English, French, German, Russian, Spanish and Chinese). The bars are eligible for inclusion in a precious metals individual retirement account.

The Royal Canadian Mint's first-ever tenth-ounce .9999 fine gold bullion legal tender bar offers the same benefits as legal tender coins. Goldline is the exclusive distributor.

News release from Goldline:

Leading precious metals retailer Goldline is proud to be the exclusive dealer of the Royal Canadian Mint’s first-ever tenth-ounce, 99.99 percent pure gold bullion legal tender bar, a revolutionary product that offers the same benefits as legal tender coins.

The legal tender bar may be included in a precious metals IRA and is eligible for Goldline’s Two-Way Price Guarantee Program and Price Shield program. Each legal tender bar is individually sealed for protection and comes in a convenient credit-card-size packaging that features six languages (English, French, German, Russian, Spanish and Chinese).

“Goldline is proud to be the exclusive dealer for this innovative gold product,” said Brian R. Crumbaker, CEO of Goldline. “The legal tender bar is guaranteed for its weight and purity by the Royal Canadian Mint and is ideal for barter in a crisis situation. This is the only bullion bar that acts like a coin.”

