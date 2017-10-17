Golden opportunities for nuggets in Heritage sale

A total of 105,000 coins are being released in October 2017. The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union. The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter. Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations have issued the maximum number of designs. Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit. All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.

