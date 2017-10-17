A total of 105,000 coins are being released in October 2017.
The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.
The common reverse shows a map of the European Union. The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.
The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.
Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations have issued the maximum number of designs.
Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.
All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.
Precious Metals
Golden opportunities for nuggets in Heritage sale
- Published: Oct 17, 2017, 7 AM
The reserve is $150,000 for this example of gold in quartz prospected in Arizona in 1989.
Crystalline gold on quartz is a product of the 16-to-1 Mine in California.
T-shaped example of Alaskan gold carries a total weight of 490 grams.
The Bendigo Gold Fields of Australia yielded this nugget that weighs a whopping 3,623 grams.
California's 16-to-1 Mine contained this 10-inch long piece of crystalline gold weighing 63.78 troy ounces.
A multitude of gold nuggets in various forms and sizes await those interested in Heritage Auctions’ Nov. 4 Nature & Science Signature Auction in Dallas.
Among the top pieces offered, with an estimate of $200,000 to $300,000 and a $150,000 reserve, is a chunk exhibiting gold in quartz discovered in 1989 by a prospector who was metal detecting in Dolan Springs, Mohave County, Arizona.
Dubbed simply “Fred” by its finder, the gold specimen has a gross weight of 70 ounces and is estimated to contain 60 ounces of gold. The piece, which measures 5.5 inches by 3.5 inches by 3 inches, is an award winner at the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show.
Among the other nugget highlights are:
Bendigo Goldfields
The Bendigo Goldfields, City of Greater Bendigo, Victoria, Australia, yielded a gold nugget that weighs 116.48 ounces.
The nugget measures 7.27 inches by 6.22 inches by 1.57 inches.
The estimate is $200,000 to $300,000, with a reserve of $120,000.
Alaskan gold
The Heritage Auction includes a T-shaped Alaskan gold nugget containing pockets of brown and white quartz. The overall measuresments are 2.63 inches by 2.62 inches by 0.83 inches, with a total weight of 490 grams. The nugget has a reserve of $22,000 on an estimate of $25,000 to $35,000.
16-to-1 Mine
Several of the gold specimens were retrieved from the 16-to-1 Mine in Alleghany, Alleghany Forest District, Sierra County, California.
One example is crystalline gold on milky white quartz. It measures 2.82 inches by 2.26 inches by 1.93 inches and weighs 164 grams. The estimate is $8,000 to $12,000 with a $5,000 reserve.
A second nugget, weighing 63.78 troy ounces, measures 9.67 inches by 5.71 inches by 0.96 inches. This second example of crystalline gold has a pre-sale estimate of $100,000 to $150,000, with a reserve of $70,000.
The buyer's fee, added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won, is a minimum of $19, otherwise 25 percent on the first $250,000, plus 20 percent of any amount between $250,000 and $2,500,000, plus 12 percent of any amount over $2,500,000 per lot.
Designer abandoned original reverse design late in the process Also in our Oct. 30 issue, Mike Diamond presents an interesting question in his Collectors’ Clearinghouse column: How many errors can one coin have?
