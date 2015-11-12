Precious Metals

Here's what 1.7 million ounces of gold looks like

Senior Editor Paul Gilkes visited the West Point Mint's working stock vault in 2013, and took video of the more than 4,000 gold bars that were in there.

Coin World image

The video below recently took off on our Coin World Facebook page, garnering more than 120 shares and more than 6,000 views. 

Apparently people like to see millions of ounces worth of shiny gold. 

The video was taken in 2013 by Senior Editor Paul Gilkes during a visit to the West Point Mint. His shot depicts gold and silver that is used as working stock and stored in a special vault. The cards record the weight and worth of the stored metal.

You might be shocked by those figures. 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Precious Metals

Nov 4, 2015, 11 AM

2015 American Eagle bullion sales, in one infographic

Precious Metals

Nov 11, 2015, 4 AM

Positive Case made for gold in current environment

US Coins

Nov 12, 2015, 5 AM

How a silver planchet becomes a Proof coin

Community Comments

Headlines