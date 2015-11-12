Here's what 1.7 million ounces of gold looks like

Senior Editor Paul Gilkes visited the West Point Mint's working stock vault in 2013, and took video of the more than 4,000 gold bars that were in there.

The video below recently took off on our Coin World Facebook page, garnering more than 120 shares and more than 6,000 views.

Apparently people like to see millions of ounces worth of shiny gold.

The video was taken in 2013 by Senior Editor Paul Gilkes during a visit to the West Point Mint. His shot depicts gold and silver that is used as working stock and stored in a special vault. The cards record the weight and worth of the stored metal.

You might be shocked by those figures.